First Alert Forecast: drier and warmer days are ahead of us

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After a foggy and cloudy start this morning. today has shaped up to be very nice. There is just a slight chance for a stray shower over the next few hours, but most of us should continue to stay dry as a closed upper level-low pulls farther away from the area. Partly to mainly clear skies are expected overnight and into early Thursday morning as temperatures fall to the lower 60s. A few areas of patchy fog could also form late tonight into the morning hours.

After a foggy and cloudy start this morning, today has shaped up to be a beautiful day! 🌤️ The weather will continue to work in our favor for anyone planning to head out to the MS State Fair this evening! #mswx pic.twitter.com/6P7sRhfS26 — Peyton Garrison WLBT (@peytongwx) October 6, 2021

Another nice day is ahead of us for Thursday. Mainly to partly sunny skies are expected to persist throughout the day with high temperatures in the lower and middle 80s. It should overall be a fairly seasonable day here in central MS for early October.

Through the rest of the week and into the weekend, we will dry out and warm up as ridging aloft builds in. Temperatures during this time will likely be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees in some spots. Humidity levels look to remain tolerable. We could see the chance for a few showers could return by early next week as a front begins to near the region.

