First Alert Forecast: drier and warmer days are ahead of us

Turning a tad warmer into this weekend
Turning a tad warmer into this weekend
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After a foggy and cloudy start this morning. today has shaped up to be very nice. There is just a slight chance for a stray shower over the next few hours, but most of us should continue to stay dry as a closed upper level-low pulls farther away from the area. Partly to mainly clear skies are expected overnight and into early Thursday morning as temperatures fall to the lower 60s. A few areas of patchy fog could also form late tonight into the morning hours.

Another nice day is ahead of us for Thursday. Mainly to partly sunny skies are expected to persist throughout the day with high temperatures in the lower and middle 80s. It should overall be a fairly seasonable day here in central MS for early October.

Through the rest of the week and into the weekend, we will dry out and warm up as ridging aloft builds in. Temperatures during this time will likely be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees in some spots. Humidity levels look to remain tolerable. We could see the chance for a few showers could return by early next week as a front begins to near the region.

