First Alert Forecast: tolerable humidity, warmer temperatures through late week

WEDNESDAY: Gradually – the upper low will get pulled farther north and away from the Gulf States. Back at home, expect foggy areas to again kick off your day with, trending back toward a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will top out in the lower to, a few, middle 80s with a few shower chances remaining before we trend completely dry late week. Lows will drop back into the 60s to start off Thursday.

Zones of fog will be possible to start Wednesday - add a few extra minutes to your commute, especially east of I-55. Other than that and a rogue shower chance, expect a mix of sun and clouds on this Wednesday with highs in the lower to middle 80s. #mswx @wlbt @Fox40News pic.twitter.com/uJNrflQcEg — Patrick Ellis WLBT (@PatrickEllisWx) October 6, 2021

THURSDAY: As the upper low departs, so will the rain chances and the clouds. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies to get through your Thursday as temperatures rebound near average for early October – we’ll top out in the middle to, a few, upper 80s. With tolerable humidity level, it’ll feel fall-ish – even amid the warmth. Lows, once again, will drop to the lower 60s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: An expanding upper ridge will make its way eastward along the Gulf Coast, bringing temperatures above average through the latter part of the week and through the weekend ahead. Highs will top out – amid tolerable humidity levels, in the middle and upper 80s; lows in the 60s. A front may approach the area through early next week, kicking up a chance for a few showers and storms, we’ll dry out again mid-week, but still keeping temperatures ‘above average’ in the middle 80s, lows in the middle 60s.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

