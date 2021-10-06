‘Employee of the year’ | Reeves takes swipe at Biden’s border policy

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gov. Tate Reeves is again taking a swing at President Joe Biden, saying his border policy has led to more than 400,000 illegal aliens to “evade arrest by U.S. Border Patrol.”

“If President Biden was a cartel member, he’d be employee of the year,” he wrote on social media.

This past year, over 400,000 illegal aliens were able to evade arrest by U.S. Border Patrol and enter the country illegally.



If President Biden was a cartel member, he’d be employee of the year. pic.twitter.com/nbsihU3SFB — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) October 6, 2021

Reeves recently spoke to Chris Salcedo on Newsmax, where he said “there’s no doubt if you look at our immigration policies on the southern border, something changed in the mid to late January of this year.”

“The reality is that the crossings were being reduced significantly during the Trump administration, through a combination of enforcing the law along (with) building the wall. Meanwhile, the new president comes in, and literally, since that time, 1.3 million illegal immigrants have crossed the southern border and this administration has... done absolutely nothing about it.”

The governor went on to say that “the cartels are making millions and millions and millions of dollars a day in getting paid to help facilitate crossings” and bring drugs into the country.

In August, Pew Research Center reported that “migrant encounters at the U.S.-Mexico border were at an all-time high,” and “far (surpassed) the peak during the last major wave of migration at the U.S.-Mexico border, which occurred in May 2019.”

However, border arrests are also up. Reuters reported in late June that more than one million people had been arrested by border officials, the most since 2000, “when nearly 1.7 migrants were apprehended by U.S. authorities.”

Reports show many other migrants are being released into the United States. Federal officials speaking to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity, said thousands of Haitian migrants who recently were encamped at the border have been released into the country, despite Biden’s claims to the contrary.

