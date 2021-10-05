WLBT’s things to know 10/5/21: David Archie’s vow, a 6-year-old’s recovery, and J&J boosters

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. David Archie’s vow

In his first meeting since being arrested last week, Hinds County District 2 Supervisor David Archie told his colleagues that taxpayers might end up footing the bill for his legal fight after being removed as vice president. Archie didn’t put on the show he thought reporters expected to see over the next few hours, but he did question several things that county tax dollars are funding, including the Hinds County re-entry program, a request for the county to help pay for Jackson’s planetarium, and public works issues. Monday’s biggest unfounded claim from Archie: there was a conspiracy among some of his colleagues to silence him. Now Archie is suing those three board members who voted to remove him as VP: Calhoun, District 4 Supervisor Vern Gavin, and District 5 Supervisor Bobcat McGowan, and doing so individually, meaning each might have to retain counsel.

2. A 6-year-old’s recovery

A six-year-old boy who was shot at Newton Elementary Thursday is out of the hospital and recovering at home. Tylin underwent surgery over the weekend. Surgeons put a rod in his femur because his leg was shattered. Tylin will have a second surgery to repair his leg next year. Little Tylin Parker is doing well but he does have a long road ahead of him. The six-year-old boy was shot in the leg Thursday at newton elementary while he waited for his father to pick him up. Police said that the student had a gun in his backpack, and it accidentally went off. The school district only allows clear backpacks on campus.

3. Johnson & Johnson booster doses

Johnson & Johnson has asked U.S. regulators to allow booster shots of its COVID-19 vaccine as the U.S. government moves toward shoring up protection in more vaccinated Americans. (Source: Johnson & Johnson/CNN/file)

Johnson & Johnson asked the Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday to allow extra shots of its COVID-19 vaccine as the U.S. government moves toward expanding its booster campaign to millions more vaccinated Americans. J&J said it filed a request with the FDA to authorize boosters for people 18 and older who previously received the company’s one-shot vaccine. While the company said it submitted data on several different booster intervals, ranging from two to six months, it did not formally recommend one to regulators.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.