Vicksburg mayor names Pendleton new chief of staff

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs has named attorney Tiffany Pendleton as his new chief of staff.

Pendleton will assume duties on October 7 and replaces Sam Andrews, who has taken a position in Gov. Tate Reeves’ office.

“I have the utmost confidence that Ms. Pendleton will execute her duties as my chief of staff and that she will remain professional, diligent, and thorough in doing so,” Flaggs said. “Vicksburg is her home - she wants the best for this city.”

Pendleton began her career as a law clerk for Circuit Judge Tomika Irving. After practicing law in Jackson, she opened her own firm, Tiffany Pendleton Law PLLC, in Vicksburg. She is a graduate of Mississippi State University and the Mississippi College School of Law.

She also serves as counsel for the Vicksburg Civil War Museum, Pendleton Quick Lube and SnoBiz-Vicksburg.

