Power of Pink
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Vermont extends contract to house inmates in Mississippi

(Photo source: WLOX)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Department of Corrections says it’s again extending its contract for a year to house about 150 inmates at a private Mississippi prison.

It says it’s the last extension allowed under the original contract signed with CoreCivic in 2018.

Corrections Commissioner Jim Baker said in a statement that out-of-state prisons are “a safety valve to prevent overcrowding and mitigate COVID.”

He says the department would prefer to have space in Vermont for the state’s entire incarcerated population, but that is not the reality now.

Most Read

Former Mississippi sheriff and hospital employee arrested for roles in separate embezzlement...
Former Mississippi sheriff and hospital employee arrested for roles in separate embezzlement crimes
Jackson Police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Monday morning near Gallatin...
JPD: Argument results in deadly traffic shooting
Nephew of victim killed in one of 3 shootings over the weekend speaks out as Jackson sees...
Nephew of victim killed in one of 3 shootings over the weekend speaks out as Jackson sees deadly start to October
Councilman Kenneth Stokes speaks out on missing money that Jackson City Council signed off on
Councilman Kenneth Stokes speaks out on missing money that Jackson City Council signed off on
Two people shot, killed in separate weekend shootings in Jackson

Latest News

WLBT at 5p
A 10-year-old Texas boy died in a rodeo accident in Beauregard over the weekend, authorities...
10-year-old boy dies in rodeo accident in Beauregard Parish
WLBT at 4p
WLBT at 4p (October 5, 2021)
WLBT at 4p (October 5, 2021)