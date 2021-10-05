Vermont extends contract to house inmates in Mississippi

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Department of Corrections says it’s again extending its contract for a year to house about 150 inmates at a private Mississippi prison.

It says it’s the last extension allowed under the original contract signed with CoreCivic in 2018.

Corrections Commissioner Jim Baker said in a statement that out-of-state prisons are “a safety valve to prevent overcrowding and mitigate COVID.”

He says the department would prefer to have space in Vermont for the state’s entire incarcerated population, but that is not the reality now.