Tuesday Night Weather Forecast

WLBT at 5p (October 5, 2021)
By Dave Roberts
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Thunderstorms are dotting the area this evening, packing some hail, heavy rain and lightning.  They will die down between sunset and midnight allowing some fog to form by morning.  Lows tonight will be in the middle 60s.  The pattern begins to change a little Wednesday as fewer showers will be around with partly sunny skies and highs in the lower to middle 80s.  Thursday through the weekend looks less humid and with plenty of sunshine, highs will reach the middle and upper 80s with overnight lows in the lower and middle 60s.  The tropics are quiet for now.  Average high this time of year is 82 average low is 59.  Sunrise is 6:58am and the sunset is 6:40pm.  Northerly wind at 5mph tonight and northwest at the same speed Wednesday.  Weather for the start of the state fair Wednesday looks nice with temperatures in the 70s during the first night.  Friday night football looks nice to with temperatures in the 70s with dry conditions.

