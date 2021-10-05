Power of Pink
Pumpkin patch, hayrides, corn pit and straw maze featured at ag museum

By Sharie Nicole
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A old-fashioned fun festival opens October 6 at Mississippi’s Agriculture and Forestry Museum.

It’s the annual Pumpkin Adventure. It includes a hayride around the museum grounds, complimentary cookies and milk, a large corn pit to play in, and a straw maze for the kids among many other adventures.

You definitely don’t want to miss out on snapping some beautiful fall pictures of your family or friends in what looks like a field of pumpkins.

The General Store will also be open to shop for souvenirs and enjoy an old-fashioned Coca-Cola in a glass bottle.

It runs October 6-9, 13-16 and 20-23.

The event will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays with extended hours for family days on Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The admission for the annual Pumpkin Adventure is $8.00 per person. Children ages two and under will receive free admission.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

