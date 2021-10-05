Power of Pink
Planning Board approves zoning change for Vieux Carre Apartments

*Note: This is a stock photo. (Source: pexels.com)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Developers are one step closer to having the zoning changes needed to build some brand new apartments in the Fondren area.

Recently, the Jackson Planning Board approved a request to rezone approximately 4.8 acres along the I-55 North frontage road from C-1 commercial and R-1 residential to an R-4 residential classification.

The change, if approved by the Jackson City Council next month, would open the door for developers to build new apartments on the site.

The acreage is adjacent to the existing Vieux Carre apartment complex in Fondren, and the new units would be built to “complement” the existing complex, developers say.

The planning board’s recommendation will now go before the Jackson City Council, which is slated to take up the matter at its October 18 meeting.

In a letter to the planning board, officials with the apartments and StateStreet Group say they need the rezoning to build additional apartments at the site.

Under the city’s zoning ordinance, apartments, condos, and other multi-family units are not allowed to built on properties classified as R-1 zoning, which only permits single-family homes.

Multi-family dwellings of up to 20 units are allowed under the C-1 zoning classification, which allows for limited commercial use.

The acreage in question had been vacant and marketed for sale for some time.

Developers have released few details, but say they plan to add additional apartments that would be “of the same high quality (albeit at the lower height and density permitted by R-4 zoning),” according to the letter.

Vieux Carre currently has 115 residential units, which were constructed in the 1970s.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

