Nephew of victim killed in one of 3 shootings over the weekend speaks out as Jackson sees deadly start to October

By Brendan Hall
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - October is off to a deadly start for the City of Jackson with three killings in the first four days of the month.

One of them took place Friday at a South Jackson home off of Shady Lane Drive.

The victim is 42-year-old James Wood. According to Wood’s family, he leaves behind six children, a grandchild, and another grandchild on the way.

James Wood’s nephew wanted to remain anonymous for safety reasons but describes Wood as a family man.

“He knew how to make anybody laugh,” he said. “He could change the mood of anybody, and he was there for anybody.”

He said he’s torn up by the loss but, more than anything, he’s angry.

“He was killed in his sleep,” he said. “I mean, what kind of person has that kind of character where they’ll just walk in and kill somebody in their sleep cold blood?”

At his press conference Monday afternoon, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba spoke to the importance of community policing in combatting the city’s crime problems.

The mayor mentioned several upcoming events like the annual National Night Out Against Crime and the Peace in the Streets 3-on-3 basketball tournament.

Two events, he said, that will engage law enforcement in the community.

“As we look at questions of crime, as we look at all of the nefarious activities that we see throughout our city, it will be our unity that allows us to overcome,” Lumumba said.

Wood’s nephew said he’d like to see more communication between the Jackson Police Department and the public.

“People should know what’s going on in their community, their neighborhood, their city, or their county at all times,” he said.

He also wants people to stop using guns to resolve issues.

“When someone shoots someone, they’re taking a piece of someone,” he said. “They’re taking someone’s kid, or their uncle, their niece, nephew, daughter.”

Wood’s nephew said him and his family want whoever did this to get caught so that they can have closure.

