National Night Off kicks off after three deadly shootings

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - National Night Out kicks off Tuesday the day after Jackson police announced three killings in less than 72 hours.

The nationwide program is designed to help fight crime.

The goal is to help decrease violence and encourage a closer bond between the community and the Jackson Police Department.

The city has seen an increase in violent crime recently and a record number of homicides this year.

National Night Out begins at 11 a.m. Tuesday on Congress Street next to City Hall.

And then there’s a parade at 3:45 p.m. in front of the Hood Building on President Street.

Here’s a list of all the National Night Out events planned during the month of October.

