Men busted on I-20 with $160,000 worth of cocaine hidden in secret compartment

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Three men are in custody after being busted with over 12 pounds of cocaine during a search in Rankin County.

According to a press release, a Rankin County Interdiction Deputy conducted a traffic stop Tuesday on a vehicle traveling on Interstate 20. 

Because of the driver’s behavior and the responses from the driver and his passengers, the deputy used his drug sniffing canine to make a pass around the vehicle. 

A further search of the vehicle was conducted after his canine alerted, revealing a hidden compartment in the vehicle. It contained approximately 12.4 pounds of cocaine. 

The street value of the cocaine is estimated at $160,000.

The men have been identified as Jorge Boldovino, 27, of Houston, Texas, Eduardo Compean, 29, of Baton Rogue, Louisiana, and Gavin Mezomo, 23, also of Houston, Texas.

They were all placed under arrest for trafficking and transported to the Rankin County Jail. 

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

