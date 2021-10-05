Jackson opens bids for Riverside Drive project; hopes to award contract this month

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson city officials expect to hire a contractor for the much-anticipated Riverside Drive Reconstruction Project this month.

Public Works recently opened bids for the project and is expected to make a recommendation to the city council for consideration at one of its scheduled meetings this month.

“We’re trying to get it on next week, but will probably get it on the agenda for the 26th,” said City Engineer Charles Williams. “We’re ready to get it done.”

Construction could begin early next year, but the exact date will depend on the weather, Williams said. Work will take between 15 and 18 months to complete.

The project includes reconstructing Riverside between the I-55 North flyover bridge to Peachtree Street in Belhaven. Contractors will be responsible for completely rebuilding the roadway and rehabbing/replacing the water and sewer lines underneath it.

Water lines have to be upgraded so the road will not have to be dug up later to replace or repair them.

According to the Greater Belhaven Foundation’s website, an 18-inch main under the roadway is more than a century old, while a 36-inch there is approximately 50 years old.

Once completed, the pothole-riddled, four-lane thoroughfare will be transformed into a two-lane boulevard, with a sidewalk on one side and a multi-use trail on the other.

Riverside is a major roadway in the Belhaven community that runs from I-55 to North State Street. It serves Ida B. Wells APAC School, Belhaven University, the Belhaven neighborhood, and headquarters for several groups, including the Boy Scouts of America Andrew Jackson Council.

Many of the live oaks that line the middle of the roadway will remain. However, six trees may be removed once the project begins, the Greater Belhaven website states.

The road averages more than 4,300 vehicles a day, according to the Mississippi Department of Transportation.

The city opened bids on September 31. Two bids were submitted: one from Hemphill Construction for $13,882,599.60 and one from Delta Constructors for $14,235,619.10.

Both bids came in more than a million dollars over budget. Engineers initially estimated the first phase of the Riverside project would cost between $12 million and $12.5 million.

Williams said he was not surprised bids came in higher than estimates. He said even with the higher costs, the city is prepared to move forward with the project.

Work will be funded with a portion of a $40 million infrastructure bond the city issued in 2020. In turn, the bond is being repaid with proceeds from Jackson’s one-percent infrastructure sales tax.

Other projects being funded with the bond include the Medgar Evers Boulevard, which is being rebuilt from Five Points to Sunset Drive.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.