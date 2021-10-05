Hinds Supervisor David Archie vows to sue those who voted to strip him of his leadership title

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In his first meeting since being arrested last week, Hinds County District 2 Supervisor David Archie told his colleagues that taxpayers might end up footing the bill for his legal fight after being removed as vice president.

He also challenged reporters in the room to help explain his behavior and motivations that led to the arrest.

“Since y’all here this morning, I know you was coming looking for chaos,” Archie told reporters Monday during the board’s regular meeting.

Archie didn’t put on the show he thought reporters expected to see over the next few hours, but he did question several things that county tax dollars are funding, including the Hinds County re-entry program, a request for the county to help pay for Jackson’s planetarium, and public works issues.

Each time he did, he made it sound like even questioning these things would get him in trouble.

“I’m meeting [resistance], because I’m asking questions about the taxpayers’ dollars. I’m asking questions about what’s going on within these departments. I’m asking questions about millions of dollars of taxpayer dollars being spent,” Archie said. “And only thing they want us to do is come here and sit down and give it to us a minute before the meeting starts and wants us to vote.”

Archie also claimed he was trying to root out corruption, alleging Board President Credell Calhoun was meddling in the day-to-day operations of the county, which would be a violation of statute, and that Calhoun and others have committed illegal procedures and motions.

“I want the news media to really understand that we have stressed to this board president on several occasions to stop bringing illegal motions and improper motions to this board,” Archie said. “We’ve asked that several times. That has not taken place. That’s just completely been ignored.”

Archie still has yet to provide any evidence of that.

On Wednesday, three supervisors voted to strip him of his vice-president title.

The next day, his outbursts on the subject led to his arrest.

Interim Sheriff Marshand Crisler told 3 On Your Side that the sheriff’s department has charged him with misdemeanor resisting arrest.

Any other charges mentioned last week — destruction of public property and disturbing the peace — would have to be filed by Calhoun since he’s the complainant, Crisler said.

Calhoun could not be reached for comment.

Monday’s biggest unfounded claim from Archie: there was a conspiracy among some of his colleagues to silence him.

“How can a board take up a motion to have a member of the Board arrested?” Archie said. “That totally exists in this part of the country and probably no other part of the country, even where dictators are over in Cuba and in North Korea.”

Now Archie is suing those three board members who voted to remove him as VP: Calhoun, District 4 Supervisor Vern Gavin, and District 5 Supervisor Bobcat McGowan, and doing so individually, meaning each might have to retain counsel.

It’s unclear whether supervisors would require taxpayers to pay for that, but Archie believes they will.

“The law states that we can vote to allow us to pay for it, for Hinds County to pay for it, and so I know y’all gonna bring it before the board, because I don’t think you can step that straight to the people and say ‘yeah, this is gonna be a matter of us, let’s fight it out in court and yeah, the people are gonna pay for it,’” Archie said. “Now you can be in the open and tell the people what the facts are, that you’re gonna have to hire your own attorney, or you can have Hinds County pay for it.”

The District 2 supervisor compared himself to civil rights icon and former U.S. Congressman John Lewis during Monday’s meeting, saying that Lewis also spent time in jail for “doing what is right.”

“Can you please explain to the people that I am still the Vice President of the Board of Supervisors until further notice? That has not changed,” Archie said. “You put on the news that it was a three-two vote. But what you didn’t put on the news, those three two votes are questionable.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.