Power of Pink
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Halloween Peeps are back after disappearing last year

By CNN
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Spooky Peeps are back just in time for Halloween!

The pumpkins. monsters, cats and ghosts could not be found in stores last year.

That’s because the company behind Peeps paused production on all of the non-Easter Peeps because of the pandemic.

This year, everyone’s favorite marshmallow candies have returned and with brand new packaging, too!

It’s the first Halloween packaging update since 2014 and you may notice there is a new Peeps item on the shelves.

The new skull Peeps are perfect for Day of the Dead celebrations.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Mississippi sheriff and hospital employee arrested for roles in separate embezzlement...
Former Mississippi sheriff and hospital employee arrested for roles in separate embezzlement crimes
Jackson Police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Monday morning near Gallatin...
JPD: Argument results in deadly traffic shooting
Nephew of victim killed in one of 3 shootings over the weekend speaks out as Jackson sees...
Nephew of victim killed in one of 3 shootings over the weekend speaks out as Jackson sees deadly start to October
Councilman Kenneth Stokes speaks out on missing money that Jackson City Council signed off on
Councilman Kenneth Stokes speaks out on missing money that Jackson City Council signed off on
Two people shot, killed in separate weekend shootings in Jackson

Latest News

FILE - Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at a State Department event commemorating the...
State Department discloses number of nukes in US stockpile
3 men busted on I-20 with 12 pounds of cocaine hidden in secret compartment
Men busted on I-20 with $160,000 worth of cocaine hidden in secret compartment
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
President Joe Biden pitches his economic agenda in Michigan as progress stalls on Capitol Hill.
Biden pushes big plans as key to avoid ‘America’s decline’