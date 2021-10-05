Advertisement

Grenade prompts bomb scare at Oxford Police Department

By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - A grenade prompted a bomb scare Tuesday at the Oxford Police Department.

Police say someone brought in what they believed to be an inert grenade, but after officers contacted ATF police determined the grenade is possibly still “live.”

Oxford police blocked off streets surrounding the department as a precaution but reopened them after the Tupelo Police Bomb Squad determined the area was safe.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Latest News

State

Mississippi fighter dies weeks after being knocked out at championship event in Biloxi

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Josh Carter
A Mississippi bare-knuckle fighter has died weeks after being knocked out during a championship event in Biloxi, NBC News reports.

News

Planning Board approves zoning change for Vieux Carre Apartments

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Anthony Warren
Matter now must be taken up by the city council.

News

Vicksburg mayor names Pendleton new chief of staff

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Anthony Warren
She will assume duties on October 7, the mayor says.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: few gusty storms possible Tuesday; drier air filters in mid-late week

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Patrick Ellis
Lumbering low kicks off more widely spaced showers, storms through Tuesday before exiting the region mid-week

Latest News

News

Pumpkin patch, hayrides, corn pit and straw maze featured at ag museum

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sharie Nicole
The annual Pumpkin Adventure runs October 6-9, 13-16, and 20-23.

News

Auditor’s office arrests woman for stealing $38K in COVID relief funds

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sharie Nicole
The auditor’s office said the female entrepreneur submitted multiple grant applications for the same company and knowingly submitted grant applications for ineligible businesses.

News

WLBT @ 6 a.m. (Oct. 5, 2021) - clipped version

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

National Night Off kicks off after three deadly shootings

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ashley Garner
The goal is to help decrease violence and encourage a closer bond between the community and the Jackson Police Department.

News

National Night Off kicks off after three deadly shootings

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

WLBT’s things to know 10/5/21: David Archie’s vow, a 6-year-old’s recovery, and J&J boosters

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WLBT.com Staff
If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.