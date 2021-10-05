First Alert Forecast: few gusty storms possible Tuesday; drier air filters in mid-late week

TUESDAY: Another round of patchy dense fog will be possible to start off the day. The lumbering upper low will continue to pinwheel over central and southwest Mississippi, bringing clouds mixing with sunshine and opportunities for scattered showers and storms through the day. A few could be strong with gusty winds and hail. Expect highs in the lower to middle 80s with periods of sun mixing in with more clouds. Rain and storms that flare up will tend to fade through the evening hours with lows in the 60s.

A few zones of fog possible to kick off your Tuesday morning, otherwise, expect a mix of clouds and sun with a scattering of showers and storms developing this afternoon. A few of the storms could be strong with gusty winds and hail. #mswx @WLBT @Fox40News pic.twitter.com/tSRSueECs5 — Patrick Ellis WLBT (@PatrickEllisWx) October 5, 2021

WEDNESDAY: Gradually – the upper low will get pulled farther north and away from the Gulf States. Back at home, expect foggy areas to again kick off your day with, trending back toward a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will top out in the lower 80s with a few shower chances remaining before we trend completely dry late week. Lows will drop back into the 60s to start off Thursday.

EXTENDED PERIOD: As the upper low pulls away, an expanding upper ridge will make its way eastward along the Gulf Coast, bringing temperatures above average through the latter part of the week and through the weekend ahead. Highs will top out – amid tolerable humidity levels, in the middle and upper 80s; lows in the 60s. Rain chances remain minimal through mid-next week.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.