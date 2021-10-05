Power of Pink
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: few gusty storms possible Tuesday; drier air filters in mid-late week

Lumbering Low Kicks Off Scattered Showers, Storms Tuesday - Quieter Weather Returns Mid-Late Week
Lumbering Low Kicks Off Scattered Showers, Storms Tuesday - Quieter Weather Returns Mid-Late Week(WLBT)
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 5:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUESDAY: Another round of patchy dense fog will be possible to start off the day. The lumbering upper low will continue to pinwheel over central and southwest Mississippi, bringing clouds mixing with sunshine and opportunities for scattered showers and storms through the day. A few could be strong with gusty winds and hail. Expect highs in the lower to middle 80s with periods of sun mixing in with more clouds. Rain and storms that flare up will tend to fade through the evening hours with lows in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Gradually – the upper low will get pulled farther north and away from the Gulf States. Back at home, expect foggy areas to again kick off your day with, trending back toward a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will top out in the lower 80s with a few shower chances remaining before we trend completely dry late week. Lows will drop back into the 60s to start off Thursday.

EXTENDED PERIOD: As the upper low pulls away, an expanding upper ridge will make its way eastward along the Gulf Coast, bringing temperatures above average through the latter part of the week and through the weekend ahead. Highs will top out – amid tolerable humidity levels, in the middle and upper 80s; lows in the 60s. Rain chances remain minimal through mid-next week.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Mississippi sheriff and hospital employee arrested for roles in separate embezzlement...
Former Mississippi sheriff and hospital employee arrested for roles in separate embezzlement crimes
Jackson Police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Monday morning near Gallatin...
JPD: Argument results in deadly traffic shooting
Councilman Kenneth Stokes speaks out on missing money that Jackson City Council signed off on
Councilman Kenneth Stokes speaks out on missing money that Jackson City Council signed off on
Two people shot, killed in separate weekend shootings in Jackson
Company tied to Attorney General’s staffer questioned for TANF misspending, auditors say

Latest News

WLBT at 4p - VOD - clipped version
Monday Night Forecast
Upper Low Swirls Around Keeping Few Showers, Clouds Amid Sun Break Through Mid-Week
First Alert Forecast: clouds, sun amid sporadic rain chances early week
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: clouds, sun, sporadic showers early week
Slightly less humid through the week ahead
First Alert Forecast: weak front to bring some showers into start of new work week