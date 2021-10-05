Power of Pink
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Autopsy: 2 children smothered; father’s charges upgraded to murder

Theodore, 3, and Emily Price, 5, were found dead inside the home of Adam Price after a welfare...
Theodore, 3, and Emily Price, 5, were found dead inside the home of Adam Price after a welfare check May 16. The children’s parents had been in the middle of a divorce, and it was Price’s week to have the children.(WRDW)
By Mike McKnight, Gina Dvorak and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - The children of a Bellevue man found dead in their father’s home in May were smothered, the Sarpy County Attorney’s Office told WOWT on Tuesday.

Theodore, 3, and Emily Price, 5, were found dead inside the home of Adam Price after a welfare check May 16. The children’s parents had been in the middle of a divorce, and it was Price’s week to have the children.

Their mother, who lives in Illinois, had asked police to check on them.

Price, 35, was arrested in Pacifica, Calif., hours later.

Price was initially charged with two counts of felony child abuse resulting in death, but the state has filed a motion to upgrade the charges to two counts of first-degree murder, according to Bonnie Moore, chief deputy Sarpy County attorney.

Price has been in Sarpy County Jail since May 27, when he was transferred there from California. His bond was set at $2.5 million.

He is scheduled to appear before a judge on Oct. 12.

If convicted, Price faces a life sentence, the release states.

Copyright 2021 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Mississippi sheriff and hospital employee arrested for roles in separate embezzlement...
Former Mississippi sheriff and hospital employee arrested for roles in separate embezzlement crimes
Jackson Police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Monday morning near Gallatin...
JPD: Argument results in deadly traffic shooting
Councilman Kenneth Stokes speaks out on missing money that Jackson City Council signed off on
Councilman Kenneth Stokes speaks out on missing money that Jackson City Council signed off on
Two people shot, killed in separate weekend shootings in Jackson
Company tied to Attorney General’s staffer questioned for TANF misspending, auditors say

Latest News

Lumbering Low Kicks Off Scattered Showers, Storms Tuesday - Quieter Weather Returns Mid-Late Week
First Alert Forecast: few gusty storms possible Tuesday; drier air filters in mid-late week
Pumpkin patch, hayrides, corn pit and straw maze featured at ag museum
Pumpkin patch, hayrides, corn pit and straw maze featured at ag museum
FILE - In this May 21, 2021 file photo, Kyle Rittenhouse, right, listens to his attorney, Mark...
Rittenhouse appears in court as judge weighs several motions
Frances Haugen, a former Facebook data scientist, has come forward with a wide-ranging...
Ex-Facebook employee says network hurts kids, fuels division