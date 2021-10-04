WLBT’s things to know 10/4/21: Mississippi State Fair, bomb threat, and Supreme Court cases.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Mississippi State Fair

The Mississippi State Fair is set to open this Wednesday at 5 p.m. While the 105 acres of the fairground is being transformed into an outdoor amusement park for two weeks, don’t expect to see the same old attractions as last year. This year’s fair will take you back in time to the 1800s with its rides, storytelling, and campfires.

2. Bomb threat

Southaven Police on the scene of bomb threat

Southaven Police Department reported a bomb threat for the Marshalls on Goodman Road Sunday afternoon. Officers evacuated the area and a bomb squad was contacted to assist the investigation. Police later cleared the scene after the investigation. A Southaven woman, 20-year-old Patricia Lanshaw has been charged with one count of threats by electronic media.

3. Supreme Court cases

Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, left, is escorted for a traditional investiture ceremony by Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, at the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. (J. Scott Applewhite | AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

The Supreme Court is beginning a momentous new term with a return to familiar surroundings, the mahogany and marble courtroom that the justices abandoned more than 18 months ago because of the coronavirus pandemic. The public will continue to be able to listen live to the proceedings, another change made during the pandemic, but Monday will be the first time live audio of courtroom proceedings will be available, via a link on the court’s website.

