‘We didn’t plug the microwave in’ | Kiffin apologizes over ‘popcorn’ incident

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - Ole Miss Head Coach Lane Kiffin issued an apology after his now-infamous “popcorn” comments received backlash.

Kiffin ended his pregame interview with CBS sideline reporter Jamie Erdahl with a quick, “get your popcorn ready,” tossed his headset and rushed off the field.

"Get your popcorn ready."



This Lane Kiffin pregame interview 😭



(via @CBSSports)pic.twitter.com/izg0yQmP1d — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 2, 2021

Of course, there wasn’t much popcorn to be enjoyed for Ole Miss fans as Alabama rolled to an easy win.

The online backlash was swift and brutal.

During a Monday press conference, Kiffin walked back the comments and said it was not premeditated.

“I got on the headset and said to (Offensive coordinator Jeff) Lebby, ‘I just said something really stupid. You better score a lot of points,’” he said with a laugh.

He says his quick exit looked rude when he looked back upon it and apologized, saying he did not realize the interview was not over.

“And then I said a halftime to Lebby, I go, ‘It looks like we didn’t plug the microwave in, buddy.’”

