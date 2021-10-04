Power of Pink
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Water fight between Mississippi and Tennessee kicks off in-person Supreme Court session

By Peter Zampa
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The Supreme Court opened its fall session Monday, with justices back in the courtroom for the first time since the pandemic began. The first oral arguments on Monday came in the case Mississippi v. Tennessee, a fight over interstate groundwater.

Only eight of the nine justices heard the case in-person Monday, with Justice Brett Kavanaugh tuning in from afar after testing positive for COVID-19 last week.

Mississippi v. Tennessee boils down to a groundwater dispute between the neighboring states. In 2014 Mississippi filed a complaint saying a City of Memphis pumping operation took 252 billion gallons of groundwater from Mississippi, which Mississippi claims violated its sovereignty.

“One thing that I heard from many of the justices was really an appreciation of the importance of how we treat water in the law,” said Noah Hall, a water law expert from Wayne State University and one of the attorneys involved in the case.

The groundwater in question was part of an aquifer that spans a number of states in the region. The Mississippi legal team argued Tennessee is impacting the groundwater in its territory, and in return Mississippi wants hundreds of millions of dollars in relief. The justices pushed back, saying that Tennessee did not physically cross the border to take water from what is an interstate water source.

“The court was very clearly leaning towards dismissing or in someway not allowing Mississippi’s novel case of state ownership of water to proceed any longer,” said Hall.

Throughout Monday’s proceedings the justices asked both legal teams about Mississippi simply changing its case to what is considered the usual remedy, equitable apportionment, essentially changing the amount of water used rather than seeking monetary relief.

Hall says if Mississippi wins this case, there would be widespread ramifications, including states claiming they own interstate groundwater and selling it for financial gain.

“There would be nothing to prevent or restrict states from selling the water within their territories to close state budgets,” said Hall.

The justices are expected to take their time to form their opinions. A final ruling is expected to come next spring.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hundreds attend Battle of the Bands in Jackson
Hundreds attend Battle of the Bands in Jackson
Councilman Kenneth Stokes speaks out on missing money that Jackson City Council signed off on
Councilman Kenneth Stokes speaks out on missing money that Jackson City Council signed off on
City of Jackson and JPD host auction for more than 150 cars and trucks
City of Jackson and JPD host auction for more than 150 cars and trucks
MDHS Executive Director Bob Anderson discusses the findings in two audits released Friday.
Audit finds $69M in ‘unallowable, questionable’ expenses in money earmarked for needy families
Jackson Police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Monday morning near Gallatin...
JPD: Argument results in deadly traffic shooting

Latest News

Matt DiBenedetto (21) Martin Truex, Jr. (19) and Kevin Harvick (4) lead an early lap during a...
Bubba Wallace becomes first Black driver to win NASCAR Cup race since 1963
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram suffer worldwide outage
Two people shot, killed in separate weekend shootings in Jackson
Cleanup contractors unload collected oil in plastic bags, trying to stop further crude oil...
Ship’s anchor among possible causes of California oil spill