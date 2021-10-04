Two people shot, killed in separate weekend shootings in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police are investigating two deadly shootings that happened the first weekend in October.

The first one happened 2 a.m. Saturday on Shady Lane.

JPD says they found the body of James Wood, 42, in a bedroom with multiple gun shot wounds.

Officers say they had to break the door down because it was locked.

Investigators believe the suspect knew the victim, but they have not released any information on who shot and killed Wood.

The second shooting happened about six hours later near Livingston Road and Ridgeway Street.

JPD says 27-year-old Lorenzo Gaston told police he was robbed and assaulted.

Paramedics rushed Gaston to UMMC where doctors discovered he had a gunshot wound to his head.

JPD says he died during surgery.

Investigators have not released any other information.

