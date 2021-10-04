Power of Pink
Sam Burns pulls away in Mississippi for 2nd win of the year

Sam Burns holds the champion's trophy after winning the Sanderson Farms Championship golf...
Sam Burns holds the champion's trophy after winning the Sanderson Farms Championship golf tournament in Jackson, Miss., Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Sam Burns now has two PGA Tour titles this year. Burns tore up the back nine with four birdies in a six-hole stretch in the Sanderson Farms Championship.

That carried him to a 67 and gave him a one-shot win over Nick Watney and Cameron Young.

Burns really pulled away over three holes. He made a 15-foot birdie, followed by a two-putt birdie from 15 feet and then a tap-in birdie.

Watney shot 65 and had his best finish in more than three years. Young is a rookie who held his own and shot 68.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

