Monday Night Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We are a couple of weeks into Fall, but it still feels a little more like summer. Expect highs in the lower to middle 80s for the rest of this workweek. Patchy fog could be an issue overnight tonight as a frontal system is stalled across the state and an area of low pressure is nearby as well. As a result, a few showers are possible tonight, Tuesday and Wednesday, with the highest likelihood being east and south. Overnight lows will be in the lower to middle 60s. Sunshine really starts to kick in again Wednesday and dry conditions look to extend into this weekend. Highs will be in the middle and upper 80s with sunshine and overnight and morning lows in the upper 60s. The tropics are quieting down with only a couple of systems in the Atlantic. The Gulf and Caribbean remain quiet. Rainfall for our area looks to stay below one inch this week. Average high is 83 and the average low is 59. Sunrise is 6:58am and the sunset is 6:41pm. Northerly wind at 5mph tonight and Tuesday. The weather looks pleasant for the start of the Mississippi State Fair Wednesday.

