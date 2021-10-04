Power of Pink
Mississippi State Fair set to open Wednesday

By Carmen Poe
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Fair is set to open this Wednesday at 5 p.m.

While the 105 acres of the fairground is being transformed into an outdoor amusement park for two weeks, don’t expect to see the same old attractions as last year.

This year’s fair will take you back in time to the 1800s with its rides, storytelling, and campfires.

There is a rattlesnake show for reptile fans and a bull ride on October 9.

The State Fairground Director says people should expect to see hand sanitizing stations set up and masks available at the front gates.

