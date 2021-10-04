Power of Pink
MDOT taking bids this week for Hwy 26 repair work

By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Work to repair Highway 26 in George County could begin as soon as the end of this week.

Mississippi Department of Transportation District Engineer Kelly Castleberry said as of Monday morning, MDOT is advertising for contractors to make bids on repairing the roadway. The agency will take bids for the next three days and award a contract on Thursday, October 7.

Highway 26 collapsed the night of August 30 following heavy rainfall during Hurricane Ida. Drivers unknowingly drove into the 20-foot deep hole, causing three people to lose their lives and injuring nine others. Crews used a crane to pull seven vehicles from the wreckage.

The road is a main thoroughfare, connecting Lucedale to Wiggins and several other cities in South Mississippi. The main detours to go around it are around 20 miles away, leaving daily commuters and school bus routes impacted, especially in the smaller communities of Benndale, Buzzard Roost, and Crossroads.

