JPD: Argument results in deadly traffic shooting

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Monday morning near Gallatin Street.

Nineteen-year-old Eddie Richardson was shot twice and transported to University Medical Center by private vehicle where he later died.

A 31-year-old man was also shot once and was transported to a local hospital by private vehicle and was listed in stable condition.

According to JPD, an argument started at Aces Jxn Gentlemen’s Club which allegedly led to the shooting.

Investigators have determined that the victims stopped at a traffic light when a vehicle pulled up beside them and opened fire.

