Hattiesburg man celebrates 100th birthday

North Hill surprises man with cake and balloons for his 100th birthday celebration.
By Mia Monet
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - North Hill celebrated a resident’s 100th birthday.

OD Richmond was born in Prentiss, Mississippi on Oct. 4, 1921.

Richmond says he has lived a full life as a husband, father, son, brother and grandfather.

“I have two brothers (and) I’ve been married three times; all of them are dead. I got a son and two daughters and grandchildren that I can’t count,” said Richmond.

Richmond says he is the only person in his family to live this long, and, if we were not in a pandemic, he would’ve gone to New Orleans to celebrate the occasion.

