Former Mississippi sheriff and hospital employee arrested for roles in separate embezzlement crimes

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two people have been indicted for their roles in separate embezzlement schemes, announced State Auditor Shad White on Monday.

Former Yalobusha County Sheriff William “Lance” Humphreys was indicted for embezzlement after allegedly stealing nearly $5,000 from the county’s Inmate Canteen Account.

These funds were meant to provide educational and recreational resources to county inmates.

The former sheriff is accused of transferring money from the canteen account directly to his own personal bank account. The alleged transfers were made in 2018 and were reported by a sheriff’s employee who was gathering documents to be audited.

Former Yalobusha General Hospital employee Katherine Rotenberry Brown has also been indicted for embezzlement.

She allegedly embezzled over $70,000 from Yalobusha General Hospital by issuing and cashing checks addressed to multiple hospital employees. Employees filed a complaint at the Auditor’s office after accounting discrepancies were identified.

Humphreys surrendered himself to special agents at the Yalobusha County Sheriff’s office and Brown was arrested at her home in Oxford where she was then taken to the Yalobusha County Detention Center.

Humphreys will face up to 20 years in prison or $5,000 in fines and Brown faces up to 20 years in prison and $25,000 in fines.

