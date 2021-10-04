Power of Pink
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: clouds, sun amid sporadic rain chances early week

Upper Low Swirls Around Keeping Few Showers, Clouds Amid Sun Break Through Mid-Week
Upper Low Swirls Around Keeping Few Showers, Clouds Amid Sun Break Through Mid-Week(WLBT)
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 5:27 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONDAY: After a back-and-forth weekend between clouds, sun and rain, we’ll continue the trend to kick off the new work and school week. Areas of fog will be possible to start off the day, so add a few more minutes to your morning commute. More spots than not will stay quiet for the majority of the day, though scattered showers and storms may develop later today with highs in the lower to middle 80s. Scattered showers and storms could continue into the start of this evening, fading quickly after sunset with lows in the middle to upper 60s.

TUESDAY: The lumbering upper low will continue to pinwheel over central and southwest Mississippi, bringing clouds and opportunities for scattered showers through the day. Expect highs in the lower to middle 80s with periods of sun mixing in with more clouds.

EXTENDED PERIOD: The upper low will sluggishly lift farther north, bringing lower chance for rain through the middle and latter parts of the work week. Expect clouds to bring breaking up for more sunshine. Temperatures will run near to above normal through the latter part of the week with highs in the middle to upper 80s, lows in the 60s.

TALKIN’ TROPICS: Hurricane Sam continues to buzz through the Atlantic but is expected to continue weakening as it moves past the warm Gulf Stream waters. Tropical Depression Victor continues to slowly fade away and expected to vanish by the day’s end. Elsewhere - a weak area of low pressure in the southeast Bahamas - has a low chance of development through the upcoming week.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hundreds attend Battle of the Bands in Jackson
Hundreds attend Battle of the Bands in Jackson
City of Jackson and JPD host auction for more than 150 cars and trucks
City of Jackson and JPD host auction for more than 150 cars and trucks
MDHS Executive Director Bob Anderson discusses the findings in two audits released Friday.
Audit finds $69M in ‘unallowable, questionable’ expenses in money earmarked for needy families
A person was airlifted to UMMC after following a crash on U.S. 49 Tuesday.
One person dead after crash on U.S. 49 in Florence Tuesday
David Archie faces multiple charges after arrest during meeting
‘You ain’t supposed to be no damn fool’: Mississippians react to David Archie’s arrest

Latest News

Slightly less humid through the week ahead
First Alert Forecast: weak front to bring some showers into start of new work week
Turning slightly less humid this week
First Alert Forecast: scattered showers & t’storms to be around at times throughout Sunday
Showers to be around at times today.
Peyton's Sunday Morning Forecast
More rain is ahead of us over the next couple of days
First Alert Forecast: Sunday’s forecast will feature more scattered showers & humidity