First Alert Forecast: clouds, sun amid sporadic rain chances early week

MONDAY: After a back-and-forth weekend between clouds, sun and rain, we’ll continue the trend to kick off the new work and school week. Areas of fog will be possible to start off the day, so add a few more minutes to your morning commute. More spots than not will stay quiet for the majority of the day, though scattered showers and storms may develop later today with highs in the lower to middle 80s. Scattered showers and storms could continue into the start of this evening, fading quickly after sunset with lows in the middle to upper 60s.

Clouds, sunshine and few showers possible at times for this Monday. Areas of dense fog will also be a hazard through mid-morning. Highs will top out in the lower to middle 80s. #mswx @wlbt @Fox40News pic.twitter.com/oNJtX9qJXn — Patrick Ellis WLBT (@PatrickEllisWx) October 4, 2021

TUESDAY: The lumbering upper low will continue to pinwheel over central and southwest Mississippi, bringing clouds and opportunities for scattered showers through the day. Expect highs in the lower to middle 80s with periods of sun mixing in with more clouds.

EXTENDED PERIOD: The upper low will sluggishly lift farther north, bringing lower chance for rain through the middle and latter parts of the work week. Expect clouds to bring breaking up for more sunshine. Temperatures will run near to above normal through the latter part of the week with highs in the middle to upper 80s, lows in the 60s.

TALKIN’ TROPICS: Hurricane Sam continues to buzz through the Atlantic but is expected to continue weakening as it moves past the warm Gulf Stream waters. Tropical Depression Victor continues to slowly fade away and expected to vanish by the day’s end. Elsewhere - a weak area of low pressure in the southeast Bahamas - has a low chance of development through the upcoming week.

