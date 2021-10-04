Events designed to help reduce crime, boost partnerships with JPD

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - From open houses to basketball tournaments, Jackson Police Department is offering several opportunities for residents to get involved, get to better know their precincts and hopefully help in the city’s efforts to prevent crime.

The department is hosting and participating in a number of events in the coming days, from National Night Out on October 5 to precinct open houses on October 8.

All events are free and open to the public, and are designed to help cut down on crime in the capital city.

So far this year, 113 homicides have been reported in Jackson this year, putting the city on track to surpass last year’s 128.

Many of the programs are part of the Faith & Blue Week, which is October 8-11.

National Night Out is an annual program that is put on by neighborhood associations across the capital city. This year, National Night Out is slated for October 5, and will start with a kickoff event that morning in downtown Jackson. From there, the department will organize and lead a caravan parade to various National Night Out locations across the city.

Beginning October 8, residents will have a chance to learn more about their police precinct, with open houses at Precincts 1,2,3 and 4 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Also that day, there will be a Food Truck Friday at Pascagoula, Congress and Pearl streets from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

That evening, people are invited to Movie in the Park, which will be 6 to 9 p.m. at Smith Park.

Other events are as follows:

October 9

Stop the Violence Walk - 8 a.m. lineup at JPD Headquarters

3 on 3 Basketball Tournament - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Pascagoula Street

BUSI Conference/HBCU Recruiting event with Reps. Zakiya Summers and De’Keither Stamps - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m, Battlefield Park

Keep Jackson Beautiful Clean Up - 7 a.m., locations to be determined (For more info, call Willa Watson at (601) 541-1306

October 10

Spoken Words Over City and Candlelight Vigil - 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Smith-Wills Stadium

October 11

Mid-Day Prayer and Balloon Release - 12 p.m., JPD Headquarters

Crucial Conversations - 4 p.m., Boys and Girls’ Club, 1450 W. Capital Street

