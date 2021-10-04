Power of Pink
COVID-19 ICU patients declining: ‘Good news on the hospital front,’ Dobbs says

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The number of patients with COVID-19 inside intensive care units is declining, State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs says.

Mississippi State Department of Health reported 904 total ICU beds in use one month ago compared to 686, as of Sunday, October 3.

The state’s top doctor admits, there are “still substantial numbers of new admissions and more personal tragedy to come. Plan A. Get the vaccine. Plan B. Monoclonals (we have adequate supplies).”

