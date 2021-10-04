Power of Pink
Councilman Kenneth Stokes speaks out on missing money that Jackson City Council signed off on

By Brendan Hall
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A recent 3 On Your Side Investigation showed the Jackson City Council approved more than a million dollars in COVID-19 relief money for a Florence company that is now part of an active criminal investigation.

The money was paid to L&N Enterprises between July 2020 through April 2021.

When WLBT drove to the address listed for L&N Enterprises, our team found a few mobile homes, but nothing indicating a legitimate company.

“A million dollars of taxpayers’ money missing is a big deal,” Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes said.

“It’s been too long,” he said. “Everybody has an idea how the money was taken, but yet no one is in jail.”

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba announced an investigation in August into the potential misappropriation of funds by former city employee Keyshia Sanders.

Just last week, Sanders’ attorney sent a letter to Lumumba and city council members requesting that they schedule a hearing that would allow Sanders to confront evidence of her alleged criminal conduct.

“If Miss Sanders has information that can help clear up this confusion, let’s listen to her,” Stokes said.

Councilman Stokes was one of only two councilmembers who even questioned what the COVID-19 relief payments were going toward during an August council meeting.

The largest payment to L&N Enterprises was for over $500,000 last December that was supposed to go toward COVID-19 “deep cleaning.”

Stokes admitted the council voted on spending this money without knowing whether that work was going to get done.

“I think it was a slick move,” he said. “They did it near Christmas, and normally at the council meeting near Christmas, people are trying to get in and out. I think that’s how that happened.”

It’s unclear whether L&N Enterprises provided the services they were paid to perform. Reporters asked Stokes what he thinks happened to the money.

“They stole it,” Stokes said. “They set up false companies, gave money to companies that didn’t really exist, and those companies got over a million dollars.”

But Stokes’ claims are just that right now. The missing money is still under investigation.

He said citizens deserve to know what’s going on, and holding a hearing is the best way to get to the bottom of it.

