Company tied to Attorney General’s staffer questioned for TANF misspending, auditors say

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A recent audit shows a company with ties to a deputy director in the state attorney general’s office received nearly $169,000 in TANF money as part of the state’s largest embezzlement scheme in history.

Findings released recently by the Mississippi Department of Human Services show that nearly $69 million in federal dollars earmarked to help needy families was misspent, including millions that was steered toward companies on behalf of the agency’s former executive director.

One company called into question is NCC Ventures LLC, which was co-founded by Nicholas Coughlin, a deputy director in Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch’s office.

Coughlin has been working in the attorney general’s office since January 2020, the same month Fitch took office. Prior to that, he was a director for Butler Snow Advisory Services LLC, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Coughlin’s LinkedIn profile does not list his involvement with NCC Ventures.

However, he is listed as manager of NCC Ventures as part of the company’s founding documents, according to the Mississippi Secretary of State’s website.

Coughlin and Susannah Williams, a media contact in Fitch’s office, were not immediately available for comment.

According to audits, the company was recommended to former MDHS Executive Director John Davis by Family Resource Center of North Mississippi and that NCC “fit into the (Families First) pillars.”

FRC of North Mississippi was one of the nonprofits implicated in a $4 million embezzlement scheme by the Mississippi State Auditor.

Auditors go on to state that there is no evidence NCC did the work it was hired to do. “Based on the lack of any deliverables and the limited information included in the invoices to FRC, there is little evidence of any time and effort by NCC Ventures to complete the projects provided in the contract.”

The firm was brought on in late 2017 after auditors say Coughlin was introduced to Davis by Brett DiBiase.

In December, DiBiase, a former professional wrestler and son of wrestling legend Ted DiBiase, pleaded guilty for his involvement in the scheme.

According to records, DiBiase emailed Coughlin’s resume to Davis in August 2017, and the two scheduled a meeting later that month.

The Mississippi Secretary of State shows that NCC was founded on September 6, 2017, days after Coughlin and Davis had met.

“John Davis states that MDHS would contract for Nick Coughlin’s services with an initial amount of $100,000, and if things go well, they could discuss increasing the amount,” according to emails between the two.

Emails also state that Coughlin would report directly to Davis and that Coughlin was asked “not to discuss this with anyone until they have time to discuss.”

Auditors then point to a “manipulated and/or rushed” procurement process to get NCC in place.

According to documents, on October 16, 2017, MDHS completed its “comprehensive procurement request form,” and listed NCC as the top company to seek proposals from.

The following day, Coughlin submitted a proposal to provide “workforce development/training.” Days later, on November 1, 2017, NCC’s contract went into effect.

NCC eventually received three payments totaling more than $168,000.

The scope of work included several deliverables:

Planning/coordinating industry sector initiatives with small businesses and conducting workforce needs assessments

Developing priority and demand occupation lists or resources to be used by FFM (Families First for Mississippi)

Providing FFM training and development regarding workforce development as needed

Completing an evaluation and inventory of certificate/degree training programs for use by FFM

Assisting FFM and its partners in development of certificate/degree training programs

Provide reporting to FFM regarding the need for planning and coordinating layoff aversion programs

Assist FFM in developing marketing and promotional material to showcase workforce opportunities

And assisting in implementing career exploration and job search workshops training for trainers

NCC also was supposed to provide proof that 25 people were hired as a result of its efforts.

