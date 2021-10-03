Power of Pink
Woman charged in Southaven bomb threat

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Southaven Police Department reported a bomb threat for the Marshalls on Goodman Road Sunday afternoon.

Officers evacuated the area and a bomb squad was contacted to assist the investigation. Police later cleared the scene after the investigation.

A Southaven woman, 20-year-old Patricia Lanshaw has been charged with one count of threats by electronic media.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

