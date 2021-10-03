Mississippi official: Seniors are priority for booster shots

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi health officials say booster shots for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine are now available at all county health department clinics, and people over the age of 65 are a priority for the extra jab.

Eligibility for boosters is currently limited to people in that age group as well long-term care facility residents and adults 18 and over with certain underlying medical conditions or who are in occupations that increase their risk of exposure to the virus.

The state health department says third shots of Pfizer and Moderna for people with weakened immune systems are also available at county health departments.

