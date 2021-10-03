Power of Pink
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Hundreds attend Battle of the Bands in Jackson

By Patrice Clark
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hundreds of people came for an epic music showdown in Jackson today.

Bands from Mississippi, Louisiana, and Tennessee battled it out for bragging rights and to be crowned the best band.

The event took place at the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium.

The Sonic Boom of the South and the Talladega College Tornado Band also went head-to-head in a showdown.

“Today, we rekindled a long-awaited Battle of the Bands here in Jackson, Mississippi, said JSU Band Director Roderick Little. “I remember when I was a student here in Jackson attending Lanier High School, and our band actually coming to participate and then later on being the band director. Then the event just kind of disappeared, so we wanted to make sure we back attractions to the city of Jackson and bring some great high school groups as well.”

This event kicks off Homecoming weekend at Jackson State.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MDHS Executive Director Bob Anderson discusses the findings in two audits released Friday.
Audit finds $69M in ‘unallowable, questionable’ expenses in money earmarked for needy families
David Archie faces multiple charges after arrest during meeting
‘You ain’t supposed to be no damn fool’: Mississippians react to David Archie’s arrest
More than half of Starkville apartment tenants face homelessness after mass evictions
More than half of Starkville apartment tenants face homelessness after mass evictions
Police: Deadly wreck took place on E. Fortification Street
Police: Deadly wreck took place on E. Fortification Street
A 6-year-old was shot Thursday when a gun in another student's backpack accidentally...
Mother expresses anger, disbelief over son shot in school

Latest News

City of Jackson and JPD host auction for more than 150 cars and trucks
City of Jackson and JPD host auction for more than 150 cars and trucks
Hinds County residents get to hear and learn more about the candidates running for office...
Hinds County residents get to hear and learn more about the candidates running for office during a meet and greet
Days before Supreme Court starts its new term, non-profit holds rally in Jackson for abortion...
Days before Supreme Court starts its new term, non-profit holds rally in Jackson for abortion justice
City of Jackson and JPD host auction for more than 150 cars and trucks
City of Jackson and JPD host auction for more than 150 cars and trucks