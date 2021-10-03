Hundreds attend Battle of the Bands in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hundreds of people came for an epic music showdown in Jackson today.

Bands from Mississippi, Louisiana, and Tennessee battled it out for bragging rights and to be crowned the best band.

The event took place at the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium.

The Sonic Boom of the South and the Talladega College Tornado Band also went head-to-head in a showdown.

“Today, we rekindled a long-awaited Battle of the Bands here in Jackson, Mississippi, said JSU Band Director Roderick Little. “I remember when I was a student here in Jackson attending Lanier High School, and our band actually coming to participate and then later on being the band director. Then the event just kind of disappeared, so we wanted to make sure we back attractions to the city of Jackson and bring some great high school groups as well.”

This event kicks off Homecoming weekend at Jackson State.

