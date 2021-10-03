Hinds County residents get to hear and learn more about the candidates running for office during a meet and greet

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -On November 2nd, Hinds County residents will be heading to the polls to cast their ballots in a special election.

Candidates seeking office are still out on the campaign trail.

On Saturday, that trail led many of them to Village Square Park in Terry.

It was all a part of a candidate meet and greet put on by the Terry Planning Committee.

“It’s all about educating and encouraging the community to be a part of our political system,” said Andy Wade, president of the Terry Planning Committee.

Wade said they wanted to put on this event for the voters, giving them a chance to know and learn about the men and women seeking office.

“I’m here to hear the candidates and to perhaps make a decision on who I want to vote for on November 2nd,” said Carolyn Clements, who’s a Hinds County voter.

Next month, residents will be electing a new sheriff, District 5 constable, and a Hinds County Court Judge for District 1.

One by one, candidates took to the mic laying out their blueprint, trying to convince voters why they’re the best person for the job.

“It’s extremely important to hear from each candidate and know what their platform is,” said Dr. Edith Smith-Rayford, who’s a Hinds County voter.

Rayford was one of the many residents listening in to the candidates during the event.

The Hinds County resident said she knows what’s at stake during this election.

“The candidates are the ones who are in the leadership positions to set the leadership standard for safety,” said Dr. Rayford. “Safety is important for all of us. We cannot have a healthy life without safety.”

When it comes to what people want to see in their next elected officials, voters say transparency and integrity are two things they’re looking for.

“Just to do their jobs, and to do it efficiently, and to be fair, and treat everyone with respect,” said Clements.

“That’s the only way we’re going to make our community better is to be a part of our community system,” said Wade. “That means getting out to vote, getting great candidates in positions that’s going to take care of our district.”

During the meet and greet, residents also had a chance to register to vote, receive a COVID-19 vaccine and a medical screening.

Click on this link to see the full list of candidates running in the special election.

