First Alert Forecast: weak front to bring some showers into start of new work week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There are some scattered downpours on the radar this evening ahead of a weak cold front just out to the west of us. I think a lot of us will get away staying dry through the remainder of the day, but will keep the chance for a few showers or thunderstorms for this evening with some potentially lingering overnight. Expect temperatures to fall to the mid and upper 60s into early Monday morning.

With this frontal system expected to pass through slowly, there will also be a chance to see a few scattered downpours Monday, Monday night, and on Tuesday. There will likely be enough moisture around help some showers blossom, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. Since this cold front will be weaker, we will only see slight changes to our weather over the next few days. Temperatures tomorrow will be back in the lower and middle 80s. We will turn a bit cooler by Tuesday and into Wednesday to the upper 70s and lower 80s. Unfortunately, a big drop in moisture levels isn’t expected. We could see slightly less humid conditions through the week ahead, but we won’t get rid of the humidity altogether.

High pressure will begin to build in towards the end of the work week where we will see brighter skies and with no rain in sight. We will likely see temperatures gradually warm back to the mid 80s during this time and into next weekend.

Talkin’ Tropics: Sam and Victor continue to gradually weaken over the Atlantic. Sam is now a Category 2 hurricane making it no longer a major hurricane. It will likely weaken to a tropical storm by mid-week. Tropical Depression Victor is also losing its intensity and will likely become a remnant low by Monday. The NHC is monitoring an area of disturbed weather near the Bahamas today that has a low chance for development.

