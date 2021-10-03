First Alert Forecast: scattered showers & t’storms to be around at times throughout Sunday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As a front nears the area, more scattered showers and thunderstorms will likely be around the area at times today. It won’t be a washout by any means, but it will be a good idea to have an umbrella handy in case you run into a downpour. It will also be another warm and muggy feeling day with temperatures expected to reach the lower and middle 80s this afternoon under mostly cloudy skies. Most of the showers should die down within a few hours after sunset, but a stray shower could linger during the overnight hours as temperatures fall to the mid and upper 60s.

A few showers will still be possible across parts of the area on Monday and Tuesday to kick off the new week as the front and upper level low still hang around overhead. There looks to be just enough moisture around to help blossom up a few showers during this time, but overall, chances for rain will be on the downward trend over the next few days. We won’t get rid of the humidity altogether, but moisture levels do look to go slightly down becoming more tolerable though the week as the frontal system clears the area.

The end of the week looks fairly nice where we will have plenty of sunshine and see no rain in sight as high pressure aloft begins to build in from the west. Models are indicating a slight warming trend through the week. We could see the first half of the week in the lower 80s with lows in the low 60s. By late-week and into next weekend, temperatures are expected to rise back to the middle 80s.

Talkin’ Tropics: Hurricane Sam and Tropical Depression Victor continue to lose their intensity over the Atlantic. They will gradually weaken over time not posing a threat to land over the next few days. The NHC is also monitoring an area of disturbed weather near the Bahamas that has a low chance for development over the next 5 days. Slow development is possible through the week as it drifts to the north and west.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.