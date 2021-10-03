Days before Supreme Court starts its new term, non-profit holds rally in Jackson for abortion justice

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One month after a Texas law went into effect that bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, hundreds of marches are taking place nationwide to protect reproductive rights.

That includes a rally that took place Saturday in Jackson outside Smith-Wills Stadium.

The non-profit that put on the rally is called SHERO, which stands for “Sisters Helping Every Woman Rise and Organize.”

Their rally comes as The Women’s March returns to Washington, DC, and across the country Saturday.

Participants held signs that said, “keep your laws off my body” and “fight for women’s rights.”

The group’s rally comes less than two months before the Supreme Court will hear arguments in Mississippi’s bid to ban most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

An activist with SHERO, Amanda Furdge-Shelby, said she’s chosen to have children and to have abortions.

“Personal health decisions and things like that – abortion - that’s for the individual and that individual’s family,” Shelby said.

She spoke to the importance of having a choice to begin with.

“There was no way that I would have been able to parent the way those children needed to be parented,” she said. “To take care of children, to take care of myself - there was no way that my life was set up for that. And why would I drag living human beings through that process if there’s something in place that can help me navigate that?”

The group’s executive director, Michelle Colon, said it’s offensive that a group of male legislators are trying to outlaw a women’s procedure.

“This has never been about safety for women. It’s never been about their lives,” Colon said. “It’s never been about medicine or health. This has always been about overturning Roe v. Wade.”

Not everyone agrees. Also on the sidewalk during the rally were a few pro-life protestors chanting, “abortion is murder.”

Regardless of which way the supreme court rules, Shelby said her group is prepared.

“We have always been in the mindset of: this may not be something that we can access forever,” she said.

The Supreme Court begins its new term Monday following an eighteen-month hiatus caused by the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.