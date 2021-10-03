City of Jackson and JPD host auction for more than 150 cars and trucks

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - For 20 years, the City of Jackson and Jackson Police Department have hosted a few auctions a year to get rid of vehicles that have been stolen, abandoned, or seized.

More than 150 cars and trucks were up for grabs in Jackson today, with the money going back into the police department to help the city.

Sergeant Jimerson says they usually sell out of all the cars at each auction and says JPD plans on hosting another auction in February.

“Under the direction of our Chief James E. Davis, he’s doing a great job utilizing some of the proceeds to get officers uniforms and using it to purchase equipment for the officers and things that generate and help the officers do their job more proficiently.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.