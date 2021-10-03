Association of South Jackson Neighborhoods to host a fall clean-up day

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Association of South Jackson Neighborhoods is partnering with Wingfield High School, Forest Hill High School, homeowner associations, and local to churches to do a fall cleaning.

This event will be held on Saturday, October 9 form 7:30 A.M. to 12 P.M.

Volunteers are needed to help collect trash along the streets.

