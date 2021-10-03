Power of Pink
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued after NC ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspect believed to have abducted 2-year-old son

An Amber Alert was issued after murder suspect Camille Nechelle Singleton was believed to have...
An Amber Alert was issued after murder suspect Camille Nechelle Singleton was believed to have abducted her 2-year-old son Dior Singleton in North Carolina.(Clayton police)
By WBTV staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old child believed to have been abducted from a home in Clayton, N.C.

Police say 2-year-old Dior Singleton is believed to have been abducted by 31-year-old Camille Nechelle Singleton.

Dior is described as a Black child, about 3 feet tall and weighing about 35 pounds.

Camille Singleton is described as a Black woman, about 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing about 135 pounds with black hair and brown eyes with possible face acne.

Camille Singleton is wanted for the murder of 68-year-old Inita Gaither.

Dior Singleton
Dior Singleton(NC Department of Public Safety)

Clayton police say they were doing a welfare check at a home on Crawford Parkway around 4:30 p.m. Thursday when they found Gaither, the homeowner, dead.

Officers identified Camille Singleton as the suspect and issued an arrest warrant for first-degree murder.

Police say Singleton is related to Gaither.

Singleton was last known to be operating a white U-Haul pickup truck and investigators believe she has fled the area.

Officers say she could be headed toward Arkansas, Virginia, or Macon Georgia.

Singleton may be traveling with her 2-year-old son, Dior.

Police say Singleton should be considered “armed and dangerous.”

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Clayton Police Department immediately at (919) 553-0158, or call 911.

Copyright 2021 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Archie faces multiple charges after arrest during meeting
‘You ain’t supposed to be no damn fool’: Mississippians react to David Archie’s arrest
Jackson mother struggles finding safe place to live more than four months after her daughter’s...
Jackson mother struggles finding safe place to live more than four months after her daughter’s murder
MDHS Executive Director Bob Anderson discusses the findings in two audits released Friday.
Audit finds $69M in ‘unallowable, questionable’ expenses in money earmarked for needy families
WLBT's The End Zone
The End Zone: Week Seven
A 6-year-old was shot Thursday when a gun in another student's backpack accidentally...
Mother expresses anger, disbelief over son shot in school

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at...
No winner: Biggest Powerball jackpot in months grows larger
Mississippi health officials say booster shots for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine are now...
Mississippi official: Seniors are priority for booster shots
The Association of South Jackson Neighborhoods is partnering with Wingfield High School, Forest...
Association of South Jackson Neighborhoods to host a fall clean-up day
Showers to be around at times today.
Peyton's Sunday Morning Forecast