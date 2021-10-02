Jackson mother struggles finding safe place to live more than four months after her daughter’s murder

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After losing her daughter to gun violence over the summer, a Jackson woman fears some of those involved in the murder are still on the loose.

Shikeera Redmond’s daughter, Priddy Jackson, was killed in what marked the Capital City’s 82nd homicide of the year.

In late July, Jimel Smith turned himself into the Jackson Police Department and was charged with Jackson’s murder.

Redmond has been too afraid to go back to her house since the time of her daughter’s murder because she doesn’t think Smith was the only one involved.

“I’ve been in Airbnb’s, I’ve been in hotels, I’ve been staying in my car, I’ve been staying from place to place, and I don’t feel safe,” Redmond said.

When she went to the city for help, Redmond was directed to a deputy chief with the Jackson Police Department by Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba. The deputy chief gave her a “victim’s packet of information” to help her find a safe place to stay.

The packet is filled with contact information for organizations and shelters meant to help homicide survivors, but almost all the numbers are disconnected.

“This is what he gave me,” Redmond said. “And none of the numbers work. It was kind of like a slap in my face for them to even give me this.”

“All this time, I had been really just grieving and mourning in my soul, and to not have any help was just kind of an unbearable thing to have to deal with,” Redmond said. “I’m calling these numbers, and none of them work.”

After trying all the numbers that could help Redmond’s situation, only two had someone on the other line.

One was a prerecorded message advertising a promotion for a free medical device, and the other was a stranger’s personal cell phone number.

“It doesn’t make any sense why they don’t have someone on this to update the numbers and to help us more so we won’t even have to run them down,” she said. “If they know that we’re on a list for homicide victims, they should reach out to us.”

Redmond said Airbnb’s are beginning to get expensive, so she’s considering relocating from Jackson altogether.

The mayor’s office said Friday that, according to JPD, the Attorney General’s office makes the Victim’s Information Packets.

WLBT reached out to the AG’s office to see when it was last updated but never heard back.

According to the WLBT homicide tracker, Jackson has had 110 homicides so far this year, with the city averaging twelve per month.

