First Alert Forecast: Sunday’s forecast will feature more scattered showers & humidity

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Scattered showers and storms are tracking through the region this evening. Within some of these downpours, locally heavy rain and occasional lightning are possible. Most of the activity should begin to die down within the next few hours, especially after sunset, but there is still a slight chance for a few lingering showers overnight. It will be muggy and warm tonight with temperatures falling to the upper 60s and lower 70s.

[5:21 PM]



Scattered shower and thunderstorm coverage is picking up on the radar this evening from the south and west. If you run into any of these downpours, locally heavy rainfall and occasional lightning will be possible! #mswx pic.twitter.com/ux9Vin0I80 — Peyton Garrison WLBT (@peytongwx) October 2, 2021

Sunday’s forecast will feature another day where it will feel warm and muggy out with a good amount of moisture around. A frontal boundary will begin to push into the area on Sunday. This will lead to more scattered showers and storms to be around throughout our Sunday.

Lingering showers are also possible on into the start of the new week on Monday as the front continues to work its way east through the area. Depending on how fast this front and an upper level low clear the area, there could still be a few showers around on Tuesday and possibly on Wednesday. Overall, rain chances will generally trend downward through the week ahead with more sunshine returning. This front could knock our humidity down a bit, but we won’t get rid of the moisture completely next week. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 60s are expected through mid-week before turning a tad warmer back to the mid 80s by late week.

Talkin’ Tropics: Hurricane Sam is still strong, but has been downgraded and is now a Category 3 hurricane over the Atlantic. Victor is also losing it’s steam and intensity. It is now a tropical depression and will continue to weaken over time. No additional development is expected over the next 5 days!

