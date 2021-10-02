Power of Pink
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Sunday’s forecast will feature more scattered showers & humidity

More rain is ahead of us over the next couple of days
More rain is ahead of us over the next couple of days(WLBT)
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Scattered showers and storms are tracking through the region this evening. Within some of these downpours, locally heavy rain and occasional lightning are possible. Most of the activity should begin to die down within the next few hours, especially after sunset, but there is still a slight chance for a few lingering showers overnight. It will be muggy and warm tonight with temperatures falling to the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Sunday’s forecast will feature another day where it will feel warm and muggy out with a good amount of moisture around. A frontal boundary will begin to push into the area on Sunday. This will lead to more scattered showers and storms to be around throughout our Sunday.

Lingering showers are also possible on into the start of the new week on Monday as the front continues to work its way east through the area. Depending on how fast this front and an upper level low clear the area, there could still be a few showers around on Tuesday and possibly on Wednesday. Overall, rain chances will generally trend downward through the week ahead with more sunshine returning. This front could knock our humidity down a bit, but we won’t get rid of the moisture completely next week. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 60s are expected through mid-week before turning a tad warmer back to the mid 80s by late week.

Talkin’ Tropics: Hurricane Sam is still strong, but has been downgraded and is now a Category 3 hurricane over the Atlantic. Victor is also losing it’s steam and intensity. It is now a tropical depression and will continue to weaken over time. No additional development is expected over the next 5 days!

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MDHS Executive Director Bob Anderson discusses the findings in two audits released Friday.
Audit finds $69M in ‘unallowable, questionable’ expenses in money earmarked for needy families
David Archie faces multiple charges after arrest during meeting
‘You ain’t supposed to be no damn fool’: Mississippians react to David Archie’s arrest
More than half of Starkville apartment tenants face homelessness after mass evictions
More than half of Starkville apartment tenants face homelessness after mass evictions
Police: Deadly wreck took place on E. Fortification Street
Police: Deadly wreck took place on E. Fortification Street
A 6-year-old was shot Thursday when a gun in another student's backpack accidentally...
Mother expresses anger, disbelief over son shot in school

Latest News

More rain possible this weekend
First Alert Forecast: scattered showers around at times through the first weekend of October
Showers to be around at times today.
Peyton's Saturday Morning Forecast
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
Friday Night & Weekend Weather Forecast
Few Showers Friday, Saturday; Scattered Showers Sunday As Front Approaches From The West
First Alert Forecast: few showers, storms, at times, this weekend