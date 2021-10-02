Power of Pink
First Alert Forecast: scattered showers around at times through the first weekend of October

More rain possible this weekend
More rain possible this weekend
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 5:12 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It might be the first weekend of October, but it won’t really feel like it with the humidity around! It will be a muggy day around here with high temperatures expected to rise to the lower 80s. Chances for scattered showers are also in today’s forecast. Coverage will likely pick up into this afternoon and evening. Some of us could see locally heavy downpours in some showers. A few lingering showers are possible overnight, but it should be generally quiet with lows right around 70.

Sunday’s forecast will also feature a decent chance to see some rain as a front begins to swing into the area. A frontal boundary will begin to push in from the west tomorrow and is expected to bring scattered showers to the area along with it. Washout conditions aren’t anticipated, but it will be a good idea to just keep an umbrella close by. Temperatures will also be in the lower 80s tomorrow afternoon.

Some showers could linger into the start of the week ahead, but chances for showers will trend downwards for the most part through the week. Models are suggesting that some drier air will move in knocking the mugginess back a bit, but it doesn’t look like we will get rid of the humidity completely. Temperatures through the upcoming week will be a bit below average with highs in the lower 80s and lows in the lower 60s.

