The End Zone: Week Seven

WLBT's The End Zone
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -Week seven of high school football is here as teams look to emphasize their strengths and improve upon their weaknesses. Only one champion can be crowned at the end of the season! Make sure to tune in to WLBT as we provide week-to-week coverage of teams in the state. To see full scores, click here.

Callaway vs Jim Hill

Germantown vs Murrah

Canton vs Neshoba Central

Clarkdale vs Forest

Clinton vs Starkville

Enterprise-Clarke vs Morton

Forest Hill vs Holmes Co. Central

Gentry vs Yazoo City

Grenada vs Madison Central

Hazlehurst vs Wesson

Humphreys County vs Yazoo County

Kosciusko vs Choctaw Central

Laurel vs Brookhaven

McLaurin vs Magee

Mendenhall vs Scott Central

Meridian vs Pearl

Newton County vs Richland

North Pike vs Lanier

Puckett vs Pisgah

Raleigh vs Crystal Springs

Terry vs Northwest Rankin

Velma Jackson vs Pelahatchie

Vicksburg vs Provine

Warren Central vs Brandon

Wayne County vs Florence

Wingfield vs Raymond

Carroll Academy vs Tri-County Academy

Central Hinds vs Oak Forest (La.)

Central Holmes vs Canton Academy

Clinton Christian vs St. Aloysius

Copiah Academy vs Cathedral

Greenville Christian vs Jackson Academy

Hillchrist Christian vs Brookhaven Academy

Lamar School vs East Rankin

Madison St. Joseph vs Leake Academy

MRA vs Jackson Prep

