WLBT’s things to know 10/1/21: Dogfighting conviction, meet and greet candidates, cashing in on COVID

1. Meet, greet the candidates for Hinds Co. sheriff and constable

You can meet and greet candidates running for Hinds County sheriff and District-5 constable Saturday in Terry. The town’s Historic Preservation Planning Committee invited all candidates to appear at Village Square Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hinds County voters will choose a new sheriff on November 2 to serve the remainder of the late Lee Vance’s term. Free hot dogs and live entertainment will be provided.

2. 3 On Your Side Investigates: Cashing in on COVID

3 On Your Side analysis of Jackson City Council meetings reveals more than a million dollars going to a Florence company over nine months for COVID-19 cleaning, a company the city confirms is being investigated. That company -- L&N Enterprises, LLC -- is part of an open and active criminal investigation, according to Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba.

3. Supreme Court upholds dogfighting conviction of Adams Co. man

The state’s highest court has upheld the conviction of an Adams County man who was sentenced to nine years behind bars for dogfighting. In a unanimous decision Thursday, the Mississippi Supreme Court ruled that the lower court had not erred in convicting Tommie Queen of three felony counts of dogfighting back in 2019. At the time, Queen became the first person in Mississippi to be found guilty on multiple dogfighting charges. “This case was absolutely heartbreaking, and we’re grateful to those who aided the dogs involved, and that the court recognized the severity of the crime and ruled to deny Queen’s appeal,” said Doll Stanley, Director of In Defense of Animals’ Justice for Animals Campaign.

