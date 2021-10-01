Power of Pink
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Texas man who refused mask arrested for restaurant stabbing

This undated photo provided by the League City (Texas) Police Department shows James Schulz Jr....
This undated photo provided by the League City (Texas) Police Department shows James Schulz Jr. Police in Texas arrested Schulz Jr. on Sept. Sept. 29, 2021, who was accused of stabbing a restaurant manager with a pocketknife after being told he needed to wear a mask.(League City Police Department via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (AP) — Police in Texas have arrested a man who was accused of stabbing a restaurant manager with a pocketknife after being told he needed to wear a mask to protect against the spread of the coronavirus.

The stabbing happened in March at a Jack in the Box restaurant in League City, just southeast of Houston, and authorities had issued an arrest warrant for James Schulz Jr. shortly after the stabbing occurred.

Schulz was arrested Wednesday on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct.

Jail records do not list an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

The manager had three stab wounds and was treated and released from a hospital.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snap benefits increasing October 1
SNAP benefits increasing October 1
David Archie arrested at supervisor meeting
David Archie faces multiple charges after arrest during meeting
A student was injured when a gun in another student's backpack accidentally discharged.
Child shot at Newton Elementary
Family outraged after murder charges dropped against man accused of killing their loved one
Family outraged after murder charges dropped against man accused of killing mother of 5
A night inside the most haunted house in Mississippi
We spent a night inside the most haunted house in Mississippi. Here’s what we saw.

Latest News

FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2018, file photo, Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh stands before a...
Justice Kavanaugh tests positive for COVID-19, has no symptoms
CBP officers seized over $6.5 million in fake U.S. and Euro currency from Russia.
Officers seize more than $6.5 million in counterfeit cash
Few Showers Friday, Saturday; Scattered Showers Sunday As Front Approaches From The West
First Alert Forecast: few showers, storms, at times, this weekend
Police said two teen brothers tried to kill their mother and younger brother.
Two teens tried to kill mother and younger brother, police say